Vivo U1 goes official with 6.2-inch notched display, dual rear cameras, and 4030 mAh battery

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has announced the U series with the launch of Vivo U1. The specifications, images, and pricing of this smartphone had leaked online yesterday, so there isn’t much that we don’t know about this smartphone. But, now that things are official, let’s take a look at what the Vivo U1 has on offer.

The Vivo U1 is powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC which is paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 and 64 GB storage options, whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of storage onboard. However, do note that the U1 has a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The Vivo U1 sports a 6.2-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6%, and, there’s also a waterdrop-shaped notch up top that’s home to an 8 MP selfie camera.

The back of the Vivo U1 flaunts “3D gold micro-arc design” which Vivo says helps with the grip. The phone also has a dual-camera setup on the back which consists of one 13 MP and one 2 MP camera. The former has f/2.2 aperture with the latter having f/2.4 aperture.

Having said that, the front and rear cameras come with some AI-based features. The front camera also supports AR Stickers.

On the software side of things, the Vivo U1 runs Funtouch OS 4.5 that’s based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone also comes with features like eSports Mode 2.0, Jovi AI Digital Assistant, and Smart Desktop.

The Vivo U1 is offered in three colors – Starry Night Black, Aurora, and Aurora Red. It also ships with a 4030 mAh battery which should get you through a day with ease.

Vivo U1 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Adreno 505

Adreno 505 Operating System: Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2) + 2 MP (f/2.4) with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, FM Radio, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Colors: Starry Night Black, Aurora, and Aurora Red

Starry Night Black, Aurora, and Aurora Red Battery: 4030 mAh

Vivo U1 Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥799 (around $120/₹8440)

¥799 (around $120/₹8440) Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around $150/₹10,550)

¥999 (around $150/₹10,550) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1199 (around $180/₹12,660)

¥1199 (around $180/₹12,660) Availability: Available in China. No word on availability in other markets

