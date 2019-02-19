Huawei P30 series smartphones to be unveiled on March 26

Earlier this month, Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei confirmed that it would unveil the P30 series smartphones at the end of next month in Paris. Well now, Huawei has announced that the P30 series smartphones will be unveiled in Paris on March 26.

Huawei made this announcement by sharing a video on Twitter with the caption “Rules were made to be rewritten. Paris, 26.03.2019. #RewriteTheRules #HUAWEIP30”. However, the company didn’t reveal any details about the P30 series smartphones.

The P30 series smartphones will succeed the P20 series smartphones which were unveiled in Paris on March 27 last year. The P20 series included three smartphones – the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite. Hence, we expect the P30 series to also include three smartphones – P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite. However, we haven’t heard anything about the P30 Lite yet.

The P30 is rumored to feature triple cameras at the back whereas the P30 Pro will feature quad cameras. Both these smartphones will sport a display with a water-drop notch, unlike their predecessors that came with iPhone X-like notch.

The P30 and P30 Pro are also rumored to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which means you can expect both of them to boast OLED display.

Under the hood, the P30 and P30 Pro are very likely to have Huawei’s latest and greatest Kirin 980 SoC – the same chip that powers the Mate 20 series smartphones launched last year in October. You can also expect them to boot up to EMUI 9.0 that’s based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

With the launch still more than a month away, expect to know more about these P30 smartphones in the coming weeks.