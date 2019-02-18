Huawei’s sub-brand Honor to launch a 55-inch Smart TV soon

If the latest reports are to be believed, then Xiaomi will soon be getting tough competition in the Smart TV market. Huawei, the leading smartphone brand in China, is reportedly set to launch a Smart TV under its Honor sub-brand.

While the exact launch date of the Honor Smart TV is not yet known, new reports suggest that the Chinese company will be launching its 55-inch Smart TV in the coming months, most probably somewhere around April this year. The TV is expected to come with some sort of artificial intelligence technology.

Earlier, it was reported that Huawei and Honor both will be launching Smart TVs. While naming for Honor-branded TV is not known, Huawei had previously registered ‘Huawei AI Window’ trademark for its Smart TV which will come with AI-powered voice assistant.

Huawei is currently working on its AI-powered virtual assistant to make it easy and convenient for the users to control the TV. However, the program is still under development and thus, it won’t be surprising if the company decides to go with Alexa or Google Assistant for its Smart TV.

Reports also indicate that the Chinese giant has also created a team of around 200-300 employees under its Internet of Things division, who are working on this upcoming lineup of Smart TVs. It will be interesting to see what becomes the differentiating factor among Huawei and Honor branded Smart TVs.

However, Huawei isn’t the only China-based smartphone manufacturer that is planning to take on Xiaomi in the Smart TV market. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had announced last year that the company will be launching its first Smart TV in 2019, which will support AI and come with a built-in camera, with focus on home-privacy.