You will be able to check out Samsung Galaxy S10 trio on February 21 in these Indian cities

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S10 series smartphones two days later, i.e., on February 20, at an event in San Francisco. Samsung hasn’t revealed the launch date of these smartphones in India yet, but, the company has revealed that it will let fans check out the Galaxy S10 smartphones on February 21 in select Indian cities.

Samsung is holding special preview events in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, and Mumbai on February 21. These events will start at 5.30 pm IST and are open to all. You might not be able to buy the Galaxy S10 smartphones at these events, but, you will be able to check them out and get a hands-on experience. This should help you decide whether or not you should buy these phones. Of course, we advise you to wait for the reviews to come out, but no one can stop the fans from buying their favorite smartphones on the first day of sale.

The Galaxy S10 series includes three smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10e will be the cheapest of the bunch, whereas the Galaxy S10+ will be the costliest.

The Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ will rock triple cameras on the back, whereas the Galaxy S10e will feature a dual-camera setup. On the front, the Galaxy S10+ will feature dual selfie cameras, but the S10 and S10e will only have a single selfie camera.

You can check out leaked specs of all three smartphones down below.

We don’t have to wait much to know everything about the Galaxy S10 as the launch is just two days away now.

