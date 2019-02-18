5 Best Android Weight Loss Apps for 2019

Losing weight is a difficult process for many people out there, but there are many applications available that can help you out with the process. While the market is cluttered with hundreds of apps dedicated to helping you keep track of your food intake or help you design a workout plan, we have compiled a list of a few Android applications that can help you in losing those extra kilos.

It is one of the most popular apps in the weight loss category. It can keep track of your fitness through various modes of exercise, including walking, running, cycling and 40 more sports. It also analysis your performance and sync with various apps and wearable devices. It even has social media features in case you want to brag about your weight-loss related achievements to your friends.

While there’s a free version of the application available, the company is also offering a subscription-based plan which comes with additional features, including ad-free experience, more stats, and more features.

It’s an easy-to-use app which focuses on counting calories and keeping track of your weight. It generates your daily calorie needs and offers a personalized weight-loss plan based on the analysis of your weight, age, and health-related goal. Once the plan is set up, you just have to keep logging your food intake, and the app automatically pulls comprehensive data from its database of over 7 million food items.

It provides you a daily as well as a weekly report of your calorie intake and plots a graph of your weight changes. To further encourage you, there’s a community feature that allows you to participate in challenges with other users, along with sharing information and asking questions.

The MyFitnessPal app, owned by Under Armour, is one of the most popular fitness-related application. The free app makes food intake logging easy and prepares a personalized diet profile that helps you set a healthy diet goal.

One of the pros for MyFitnessPal is its massive database of more than 5 million foods, complete with the calorie count, macros, and other nutrients. It also includes details about raw ingredients, complete meals, popular fast-food items, drinks, among others. It has more than 350 exercises (with tutorials) that you can perform. It also connects with other apps and accessories that help you track progress.

Fooducate has a database of more than 250,000 items that allows you to scan any food label using your phone’s camera and see if the food you picked if a healthy choice or not. One of the advantages of using this app is that it also provides a list of healthier options that are similar to the product you’re eyeing.

This app provides daily workout routines for all your main muscle groups. If you do not like going to the gym, this app is for you as it helps you in doing the workout at home without the need of equipments or coach.

It has body-weight-based workouts for your abs, chest, legs, arms, as well as full body workouts and the company claims that all the workouts are designed by experts. To help you do the warm-up and stretching routines in a scientific way, it offers animations and video guidance for each exercise.

These are the 5 apps that we found to be helpful in losing weight. Although there are many benefits of using weight-loss applications, some may find it to be overwhelming or time-consuming. Nonetheless, they surely are worth giving a try to see if it can help you in reaching your health goals.

If you have used any of these apps, do share your experience with us in the comments section. Also, if any other app has helped you in losing weight, do let us know.