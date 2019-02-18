Vivo U1 specs, price, and images leak online

Last week, Vivo announced iQOO as its new sub-brand. And now, it looks like the company will soon announce a new smartphone series – the U series – as specifications and images of the Vivo U1 smartphone have leaked online.

If the leaked images (attached above) are legit, the Vivo U1 will feature a waterdrop-shaped notch on the front and dual cameras at the back. These cameras will be accompanied by an LED flash and a fingerprint scanner. Well, this isn’t a new design language from Vivo. We have seen this kind of design on previous Vivo smartphones like the Vivo Y91.

As far as the hardware is concerned, the Vivo U1 will come packed with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 SoC. The smartphone will be offered in three configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The smartphone will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD display which will be kept on by a 4030 mAh battery. In terms of optics, the U1 has one 13 MP camera at the back. There’s no information on the other camera in the dual-camera setup at the back on the U1.

Talking about U1’s price, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant is priced at ¥799 (around ₹8420), 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at ¥999 (around ₹10,530), and, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at ¥1199 (around ₹12,640).

Vivo U1 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 439 SoC

Snapdragon 439 SoC RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android

Android Display: 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: Dual cameras with LED flash

Dual cameras with LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 3 and 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB

Expandable up to 256 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4030 mAh

Vivo U1 Price and Availability [Rumored]

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ¥799 (around ₹8420)

¥799 (around ₹8420) Price of 3 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥999 (around ₹10,530)

¥999 (around ₹10,530) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥1199 (around ₹12,640)

¥1199 (around ₹12,640) Availability: To be launched in China tomorrow

Source 1, 2 | Via