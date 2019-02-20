Razer Phone 2 will receive Android Pie update starting next week

Popular gaming company Razer launched its second gaming smartphone – the Razer Phone 2 – last year in October. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, and it will receive Android Pie update starting next week.

The Android Pie update will be rolled out to unlocked units of the Razer Phone 2 on February 27. However, carrier-locked units will get the update on March 14, and those that are locked to AT&T will get it in on April 4.

As this is an Android Pie update, it brings in features like gesture navigation, redesigned UI, adaptive battery, and more to the Razer Phone 2. That said, the navigation gestures are enabled by default, so if you don’t like to use them, you can disable them anytime you want from the Settings menu.

The Android Pie update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Razer Phone 2 to February 5, 2019. For those unaware, this patch contains the full security string, unlike the February 1, 2019 patch that includes partial security string.

We are listing specifications of the Razer Phone 2 down below for those who need a refresher.

Razer Phone 2 Specifications

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

