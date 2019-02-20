Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 picture leak online

After launching the Galaxy M30 in India on February 27, Samsung will launch new Galaxy A series in the country on February 28. Samsung hasn’t revealed what smartphones it will launch under the Galaxy A series in India next week, but, the company is expected to launch Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 in the country. Specifications of these smartphones have already leaked online, and now, we are having a look at their pictures as well.

Pictures of the Galaxy A10, A30, and A50 have been leaked by teenage Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal. Of course, the pictures are of low quality, but they do give us an idea of what these smartphones will look like.

As you can see, all three of these Galaxy A series smartphones feature Infinity-U displays. Moreover, the Galaxy A10 has a single camera at the back, whereas the Galaxy A30 and A50 have dual and triple cameras on the back respectively.

The Galaxy A10 and Galaxy A50 also don’t have the fingerprint scanner on the back, but the Galaxy A30 does. Well, the Galaxy A50 is rumored to come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but the Galaxy A10 may not come with any fingerprint scanner at all.

According to leaked specifications, the Galaxy A10 will be on the lower end of the spectrum amongst these three smartphones, whereas the Galaxy A50 will be the most powerful. The Galaxy A10 will be powered by Exynos 7884 SoC, and the Galaxy A30 and A50 will be powered by Exynos 7904 and Exynos 9610 respectively.

You can check out leaked specifications of the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50 down below.

Expect to hear more about these Galaxy A smartphones in the next couple of days.

Source