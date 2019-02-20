LG K50 and K40 announced; packs HD+ display and octa-core processor

Along with the LG Q60, the South Korean company has also announced two budget smartphones under its K-series — LG K50 and LG K40. Both smartphones are MIL-STD-810G compliant and can withstand impact, vibration, high temperature, low temperature, thermal shock, and humidity.

Both the smartphones have DTS:X 3D Surround Sound that simulates a 7.1-channel surround sound system to offer an immersive multimedia experience, including streaming movies, listening to music via headphones, and playing games.

The LG K50 features a 6.26-inch HD+ FullVision display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The phone packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with support for expandable storage.

In the camera department, it comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, with LED flash and phase detection autofocus. On the front side, the device features a 13-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Connectivity option on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Running on the Android operating system, the phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

On the other hand, the LG K40 features a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 display with 1440 x 720 pixels screen resolution. Just like the K50, this one too is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. It packs 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, along with a microSD card support for expanding the storage capacity.

To take care of photography needs, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter. This one too has a back-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The connectivity options on this dual SIM smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS + GLONASS. It comes pre-installed with Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

The company has not yet revealed information about the chipset powering the phones or the version of Android running on these devices. We expect the company to reveal all the remaining information, along with the pricing and availability details, at the MWC 2019.

LG K50 Specifications

CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core processor

2.0GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: Android

Android Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullVision Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) FullVision Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP primary + 2 MP secondary with LED flash

16 MP primary + 2 MP secondary with LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, Dedicated Google Assistant Button

Fingerprint Scanner, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, Dedicated Google Assistant Button Battery: 3500 mAh

LG K40 Specifications

CPU: 2.0GHz octa-core processor

2.0GHz octa-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android

Android Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio

5.7-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) with 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP with LED flash

16 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Other: Fingerprint Scanner, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, Google Assistant Button

Fingerprint Scanner, DTS:X 3D Surround Sound, MIL-STD 810G certification, Google Assistant Button Battery: 3000 mAh

LG K50 and K40 Pricing and Availability

Pricing of LG K50: To be announced

To be announced Pricing of LG K40: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced

Source