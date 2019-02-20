Nokia 6 (2017) receiving Android Pie update

Last month, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 5 (2017), and now, the company has started rolling out Android Pie update for one more Nokia smartphone from 2017 – the Nokia 6.

Keeping up with our promise of 2 years of Android updates, Nokia 6 (2017) is now officially running on Android 9, Pie 💪! Nokia phones get smarter over time. pic.twitter.com/50aLqColh7 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) February 20, 2019

The Nokia 6 (2017) was launched back in January 2017 with Android Nougat, and, the smartphone picked up Android 8.0 Oreo update in January 2018. It received Android 8.1 Oreo update later in March. And now, the smartphone is finally receiving Android Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Android Pie update for Nokia 6 (2017) weighs more than 1 GB in size and is rolled out over-the-air. The update brings in redesigned UI, new Settings menu, navigation gestures, adaptive battery, and more. It also brings Google’s Digital Wellbeing features. In addition to that, the update also comes with Android security patch for February.

This Android Pie update carries build number V6.12H and is rolled out in India as well. If you are a Nokia 6 (2017) owner, you can expect the update to reach your smartphone within a week or two. But, if you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Last month, HMD shared its Android Pie update roadmap for Nokia smartphones and said that the Nokia 6 (2017) would receive Android Pie in Q1 of 2019. This meant the update could be rolled out on the last day of March as well. However, by rolling out Android Pie this month, we are pretty sure the company has exceeded the expectations of many Nokia 6 (2017) owners.

That said, while announcing the roll-out of Android Pie for Nokia 5 (2017), HMD also announced that it would roll out Android Pie for Nokia 3.1 Plus in the same week, but that didn’t happen. The Nokia 3.1 Plus was slated to get Android Pie last month, but HMD has missed the schedule for this smartphone.

Do you own any Nokia smartphone running Android Pie? How has your experience been so far with Android Pie on your Nokia device?