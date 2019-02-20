HMD Global has started rolling out Android Pie update for Nokia 6 (2017), but in addition to that, the company has also started rolling out Android Pie for Nokia 8 in India.

HMD rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 8 in December last year, however, Indian users of this phone have had to wait. But now, the wait for Indian users of Nokia 8 has come to an end as HMD has finally started rolling out the Android Pie update for this smartphone.

HMD hasn’t announced the roll-out of Android Pie for Nokia 8 in India officially, but, several Nokia 8 users took to Twitter to share this information.

The Android Pie update for Nokia 8 weighs around 1.5 GB in size and is rolled out over-the-air as always. The update should reach all Nokia 8 units in India in a week or two, but if you can’t wait for the update prompt to show up on your phone, you can check for the update manually from the Settings menu.

Also Read: When will my Nokia smartphone get Android 9.0 Pie update?

This Android Pie update carries version number V5.140 and brings in redesigned UI to the phone. It also comes with features like navigation gestures, adaptive battery, adaptive brightness, predictive app actions, as well as Google’s Digital Wellbeing features. The Android Pie update also brings in February security patch to Nokia 8.

Have you received the Android Pie update on your Nokia 8?

Source