After months of rumors and anticipation, Samsung finally took the wraps off its flagship smartphone line — Samsung Galaxy S10.

The Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display, offering a pixel density of 550ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a “punch-hole” display, which the company prefers to call Infinity-O display. It is claimed to be the first HDR10+ certified displays with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

It is also the first smartphone from the company to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. This means that the fingerprint sensor will be able to authenticate you even if your finger is wet or dirty. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset or the company’s own Exynos 9820 octa-core chipset, depending on the market.

The phone packs 8GB of RAM and comes in two internal storage options — 64GB and 128GB. There’s a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512GB.

In the camera department, the smartphone has triple-camera setup with Dual OIS, consisting of a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. Just like its predecessor, the standard lens has an adjustable aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4. The 123-degree wide-angle lens is f/2.2 and the telephoto zoom lens is f/2.4.

It now allows you to record video in HDR10+ that dynamically adjusts color according to metadata. For the first time, the company has also introduced the ability to record portrait mode video and support for all the video recording in 4K 60fps.

On the front side, the smartphone features a 10-megapixel SuperSpeed Dual Pixel camera sensor with f/1.9 and 80-degree lens. The Galaxy S10 runs on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI custom skin on top.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with fast charging support as well as Quick Charge 2.0 for wireless charging that also offers reverse wireless charging, allowing you to charge other devices like Galaxy Buds.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 will be available for purchase from 8th March and its pricing starts at $899.99. It will be available in four color options — Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, and Prism White. You can check out the phone is different colors below.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 Pricing and Availability

