Samsung Galaxy S10 5G announced with 6.7-inch display, six cameras, and 4500 mAh battery

At an Unpacked event held in San Francisco, Samsung finally took the wraps off its Galaxy S10 series – the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. But, in addition to announcing these smartphones, the company also announced its first 5G smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. This is the same phone that we’ve heard of before as Beyond X.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G looks very similar to the Galaxy S10+, but, unlike the rest of the phones in the Galaxy S10 series, this one comes with 5G support. On a 5G network, Samsung says users of Galaxy S10 5G “can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, play graphics-rich cloud games with virtually no lag, enjoy enhanced VR and AR experiences and stay in touch with friends and family via real-time 4K video calls”.

Samsung has also partnered with network operators in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK to bring the power of 5G to this phone’s users. Following is the list of operators which will offer 5G experience on the Galaxy S10 5G:

Deutsche Telekom

EE (UK)

Orange (France)

Sunrise (Switzerland)

Swisscom (Switzerland)

TIM (Italy)

Vodafone

Telefonica (Spain)

Having said that, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G boasts a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Curved AMOLED Display. This not only makes it the largest smartphone in the Galaxy S10 series, but also the largest Samsung flagship ever.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 SoC depending on the region. The smartphone also has 8 GB RAM at disposal with 256 GB of storage onboard. But, do note that it doesn’t come with a microSD card slot, so you have no option to further expand the storage. Moreover, you can only insert a single SIM in it.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with six cameras – four at the back and two on the front. That’s the highest number of cameras in the Galaxy S10 series.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes two 12 MP cameras, one 16 MP camera, and one 3D Depth camera. Both the 12 MP snappers come with OIS, however, one of them comes with a telephoto lens, and the other with a wide-angle lens. The 16 MP camera, however, comes with an ultra-wide angle lens having an FOV of 123-degrees. Lastly, the 3D Depth camera is used for capturing 3D images and to power features like Quick Measure and Video Live focus.

The dual-camera setup on the front is located in the top-right corner and consists of one 10 MP camera and one 3D Depth camera.

Lastly, the Galaxy S10 5G features an in-display ultra-sonic fingerprint scanner, runs Android Pie with One UI atop, and ships with a 4500 mAh battery. This is again the largest battery in the Galaxy S10 series, and it supports 25W fast charging. That said, the smartphone also supports fast wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare which is just a fancy name given by Samsung for reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855

Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505 ppi

6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Curved Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 505 ppi Rear Camera: 12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash

12 MP (telephoto lens, PDAF, f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 45-degree FOV) + 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4 aperture, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera with 2x optical zoom, 10x digital zoom, and LED flash Front Camera: 10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera

10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) + 3D Depth Camera Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB SIM: Single

Single Connectivity: 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C

5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C Other: In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby

In-display Ultra-sonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, Heart Rate Sensor, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby Battery: 4500 mAh with 25W Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Price and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced