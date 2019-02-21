Samsung Galaxy S10e goes official with 5.8-inch AMOLED display, up to 8 GB RAM, and dual rear cameras

Since the last couple of years, Samsung has launched two Galaxy S flagships every year – a standard model and a plus variant. But this time, Samsung launched three smartphones under the Galaxy S series – the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The Galaxy S10e is a toned-down version of the Galaxy S10 and is also the cheapest and smallest phone in the lot.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is powered by the same processor that powers the rest of the smartphones in the Galaxy S10 series – Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855. However, it differs from other phones in the series in terms of display, cameras, and battery size.

The Galaxy S10e flaunts an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, but, it’s flat instead of curved, and has its resolution dropped from QHD+ to Full-HD+. And like we already said, it’s the smallest among all with a screen size of 5.8-inch.

The smartphone also rocks only dual cameras at the back, unlike the Galaxy S10 and S10+ that come with triple cameras. The dual-camera setup on the Galaxy S10e is a combination of one 12 MP wide-angle camera and one 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera. But, it’s worth noting that the 10 MP selfie camera on the front is the same across all the models of Galaxy S10.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is offered in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 512 GB. But, if you don’t want more storage, the slot doubles up as a SIM card slot as well allowing you to have two SIM cards in the phone.

Having said that, while all other Galaxy S10 smartphones feature an ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner, the Galaxy S10e comes with a conventional one that’s located on its right side. Similarly, the phone also packs a 3100 mAh battery which is the smallest in the S10 series. However, it does come with features like fast wired/wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare which are present on its siblings.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Specifications

CPU: Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855

Exynos 9820 or Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie with One UI

Android 9.0 Pie with One UI Display: 5.8-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Flat Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 438 ppi

5.8-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O Flat Dynamic AMOLED display having aspect ratio of 19:9, HDR10+ support, and pixel density of 438 ppi Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) with 0.5x optical zoom, 8x digital zoom, and LED flash

12 MP (wide-angle lens, Dual Pixel AF, f/1.5-2.4, OIS, 77-degree FOV) + 16 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FOV) with 0.5x optical zoom, 8x digital zoom, and LED flash Front Camera: 10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV)

10 MP (Dual Pixel AF, f/1.9 aperture, 80-degree FOV) Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), NFC, 4×4 MIMO, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos, MST, IP68 dust and water resistance, Samsung Dex, Samsung Knox, Bixby Colors: Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink

Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink Battery: 3100 mAh with Fast Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

Samsung Galaxy S10e Price and Availability

Price: Starts at $749.99 (around ₹53,380)

Starts at $749.99 (around ₹53,380) Availability: Pre-orders start today in the US and Europe. India price and availability to be announced soon