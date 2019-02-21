At its “Unpacked” event in San Francisco, along with the Samsung Galaxy S10, the company also announced its bigger variant, dubbed Samsung Galaxy S10+.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S10+ is similar to the Galaxy S10 in many ways. The phone features a larger 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, offering a pixel density of 522ppi and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Just like the Galaxy S10, this one too is powered by either Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm processor or the Samsung Exynos 9820 8nm processor. It packs 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and offers three options in terms of internal storage — 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB. It also has a microSD card slot for expanding the storage capacity.

The rear camera of the Galaxy S10+ is similar to its smaller sibling — a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 16-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens. However, on the front side, it features a dual camera setup — a first from Samsung. It consists of a 10-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel fixed focus RGB depth sensor featuring an f/2.2 aperture and a 90-degree lens.

In terms of software, the Galaxy S10+ runs on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI custom skin on top. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

This one too features Qualcomm’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,100mAh battery with fast charging support as well as Fast Wireless Charge 2.0 that also offers reverse wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be available for purchase from 8th March and its pricing starts at $999.99. It will be available in six color options — Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 / Samsung Exynos 9820

RAM: 8GB

GPU: Adreno 640 / Mali-G76 MP12

Operating System: One UI based on Android 9 Pie

Display: 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with 19:9 aspect rat, o, HDR10+ and 1200 nits brightness

Rear Camera: 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultra wide) with LED flash

Front Camera: 10 MP + 8 MP RBG lens

Internal Storage: 128 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB

Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE (LTE Cat. 20),Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C

Other: Ultrasonic In-display Fingerprint Scanner, IP68 water-resistance, and a dedicated Bixby button

Colors: Prism Black, Prism Blue, Prism Green, Prism White, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White

Battery: 4100 mAh with Fast Charging & Wireless Charging

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Pricing and Availability

Pricing of 128GB storage model: $999.99

Pricing of 512GB storage model: $1,249.99

Pricing of 1TB storage model: $1,599.99

$1,599.99 Availability: Pre-orders started. Shipping starts from 8th March