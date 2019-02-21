Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E wearable devices announced

Along with the Galaxy S10 series of flagship smartphones, South Korean giant Samsung also unveiled three wearable devices — Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Fit E.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, as the name suggests, is a smartwatch that comes with premium features comparable to Galaxy Watch. It features a sporty new design that is thin and light and comes with a minimalist user design that is effortless to navigate.

It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED display with 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution with a Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The device is powered by Exynos 9110 dual-core processor and packs 768MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, and 230mAh battery. In the software department, it runs on Tizen-based Wearable OS 4.0. Connectivity options on the smartwatch include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, and A-GPS. Further, it is IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certified with 5ATM water resistance, and also comes with support for wireless charging.

The company claims that the features of the smartwatch, including exercise tracking, sleep tracking, stress tracking, and health tracking makes it a personal lifestyle coach. It is also the first wearable device from Samsung to come with support for blood pressure monitoring. It’s noteworthy that the blood pressure monitoring w feature will be limited to US, Canada, Singapore, Australia, and Germany markets. The device also includes Bixby integration for voice-based actions. The Galaxy Watch Active is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, priced at $199.99, will be offered in four colors – Silver, Black, Rose Gold, Sea Green. The pre-orders go live on February 21st in the US and shipping will start from March 8th.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Fit E are fitness trackers, featuring a thin and lightweight design. While the Galaxy Fit has a 0.95-inch Full-Color AMOLED display with 120 x 240 pixels screen resolution, the Galaxy Fit E comes with a 0.74-inch PMOLED display 64 x 128 pixels screen resolution. Both these devices are running on Realtime OS and pack 512KB internal RAM, 2048KB external RAM and 32MB external ROM. They also include support for 5ATM water resistance and heart-rate monitoring.

They come with intuitive fitness tracking and can automatically start tracking when you run, walk, bike, or start a general dynamic workout. There is also the option to select manually from 90 different activities. Both come with 120mAh battery and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The Samsung Galaxy Fit will be offered in Black and Silver colors, whereas the Fit E will be available in Black, White and Yellow colors.

The Samsung Galaxy Fit carries a price tag of $99 and will go on sale in the United States on May 31. As for the Galaxy Fit E, there’s currently no information available regarding its pricing and availability.