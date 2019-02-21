Samsung Galaxy Fold unveiled with two displays, six cameras, and 12 GB RAM

South Korean tech giant Samsung at its Unpacked event in San Francisco announced the Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e, and the S10 5G. But, alongside all these smartphones, the company also unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Fold – its foldable smartphone that we’ve been waiting for since years.

Samsung gave us a glimpse of its foldable smartphone last November, but at that time, the company didn’t reveal its name and hardware details. In fact, the phone was also covered with a case to hide its actual design. But now that Samsung has made it official, we finally know more about this foldable smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features two displays – one that measures 4.6-inch and the other that measures 7.3-inch. The smaller display sits on the outer cover of the phone and has HD+ resolution. The larger display, which is the Infinity Flex Display, sits on the inside and has QXGA+ resolution. The larger display is also the one that folds.

With two displays, the Galaxy Fold serves both as a smartphone and a tablet. You can use the smaller display for making calls, sending text messages, browsing the web, and checking notifications. But when you want to do more like watching videos, playing games or editing photos, you can unfold the phone and make use of the larger display. This essentially turns into a tablet.

Samsung has used a hinging mechanism to ensure smooth folding/unfolding of the Galaxy Fold.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold also comes with useful features like Multi-Active Window and App Continuity – the former lets you use up to three apps simultaneously on the 7.3-inch display, whereas the latter ensures seamless transitions between the cover and main displays. What that means is that you can open an app on the cover display and start where you left off on the main display.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s paired with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone also comes with a total of six cameras – three at the back, two above the main display, and one on the cover.

The Galaxy Fold runs Android Pie and ships with two batteries having a capacity of 2190 mAh each. This translates to a total of 4380 mAh.

Commenting on the launch of Galaxy Fold, DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, said, “Today, Samsung is writing the next chapter in mobile innovation history by changing what’s possible in a smartphone. Galaxy Fold introduces a completely new category that unlocks new capabilities never seen before with our Infinity Flex Display. We created Galaxy Fold for those that want to experience what a premium foldable device can do, beyond the limitations of a traditional smartphone.”

Samsung Galaxy Fold Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 855 SoC

Snapdragon 855 SoC RAM: 12 GB LPDDR4X

12 GB LPDDR4X Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Cover Display: 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio

4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with 21:9 aspect ratio Main Display: 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio

7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 4.2:3 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 16 MP (ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (wide-angle, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.5-2.4 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto, PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with LED flash

16 MP (ultra-wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 12 MP (wide-angle, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.5-2.4 aperture) + 12 MP (telephoto, PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom) with LED flash Front Camera above Main Display: 10 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (RGB depth camera, f/1.9 aperture)

10 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (RGB depth camera, f/1.9 aperture) Front Camera on Cover: 10 MP with f/2.2 aperture

10 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 512 GB UFS 3.0

512 GB UFS 3.0 Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, Bixby

Fingerprint Scanner, Samsung DeX, Samsung Knox, Bixby Colors: Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, Astro Blue

Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green, Astro Blue Battery: 4380 mAh (2x 2190 mAh) with Fast Wired/Wireless Charging and Wireless PowerShare (reverse wireless charging)

Samsung Galaxy Fold Price and Availability

Price: $1980 (around ₹1,40,890)

$1980 (around ₹1,40,890) Availability: Available in Q2 2019