Meizu Note 9 confirmed to launch on 6th March in China

Meizu, the Chinese smartphone maker, has today confirmed that the company will be launching its new smartphone — the Meizu Note 9 — at a launch event in Beijing, China on 6th March.

The official announcement regarding the phone’s launch date comes just days after the Meizu Note 9 was spotted on TENAA, revealing its design details and key specifications.

As per the previous leaks, the Meizu Note 9 will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with screen resolution of 2244 x 1080 pixels and 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 upper-midrange processor, clocked at 2GHz and coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

The phone will pack 6GB of RAM and will be offered in two internal storage options — 64GB and 128GB. On the back side, there will be a dual camera setup, consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

On the front side, the device will be equipped with a 20-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling. For additional security, the smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor placed on the phone’s back panel.

Connectivity options on the device will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The phone will be running Flyme OS, based on Android 9 Pie and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Meizu Note 9 is expected to come in three color options — Black, Silver, and Blue colors. For more details, including the phone’s pricing and availability, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event.

