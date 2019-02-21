Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) gets Android Pie beta update in India

Samsung has rolled out Android Pie for its 2017 and 2018 flagship smartphones, and now, the company has started updating its mid-rangers with Android Pie starting with Galaxy A7 (2018).

Samsung has released Android Pie update for the Galaxy A7 (2018) in India. However, do note that this isn’t a stable build. It’s a beta update. If you happen to live in India and want to get your hands on Android Pie, you can enroll in the beta program from the Samsung Members app. Once you’ve enrolled, you can head over to the Settings > Software updates menu to download the first Android Pie beta on your Galaxy A7 (2018).

In addition to bringing new features and One UI, the Android Pie beta update also brings Android security patch dated February 1, 2019 to the Galaxy A7 (2018).

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) was launched in India last September with Android 8.0 Oreo. It’s the first Samsung smartphone to come with triple rear cameras. The triple-camera setup at the back consists of one 24 MP, one 8 MP, and one 5 MP camera. On the front, it has a 24 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A7 (2018) is powered by Exynos 7885 SoC which is coupled with 4 or 6 GB RAM. The smartphone sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED display and packs a 3300 mAh battery under-the-hood. It also has a fingerprint scanner located on the right side.

Samsung reduced the price of Galaxy A7 (2018) in India last month, and it now starts at ₹18,990.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Exynos 7885 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie beta available)

Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2220 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display

Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.7) + 8 MP (f/2.4, 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens) + 5 MP (f/2.2, depth sensor) with Portrait Mode, Live Focus, Scene Optimizer and LED flash

Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode, Selfie Focus, Pro Lighting Mode, AR Emoji and adjustable LED flash

Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 6 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Other: Side-mounted Fingerprint Scanner, Dolby Atmos, Bixby, Samsung Health, Samsung Pay Mini, Install Apps to Memory Card

Colors: Blue, Black, Gold

Battery: 3300 mAh

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹18,990 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage), ₹22,990 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage)

Availability: Available for purchase through Flipkart, Samsung E-Shop and offline stores across the country

Coming back to the Android Pie update, it now remains to be seen how soon can Samsung roll out the stable version to the Galaxy A7 (2018).

