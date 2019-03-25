Motorola One Vision render leak shows punch-hole display

Lenovo-owned Motorola has been working on a smartphone named Motorola One Vision, which will be a part of the Android One program. The same smartphone is expected to release in China as Motorola P40 as the successor for the Motorola P30 phone from last year.

Recently, the smartphone’s key details and specifications had appeared online and now the phone’s render has been leaked, revealing its front as well as back design. The phone is boasting a tall aspect ratio screen with a punch-hole camera cutout on its top-left corner.

On the back side, there’s a vertical dual camera module along with an LED flash. The Motorola logo on the rear houses a fingerprint reader. The Android One logo can be also seen towards the bottom edge of the rear shell of the phone.

A recent leak had revealed that the Motorola One Vision will be arriving with a 21:9 tall aspect ratio display that includes a camera cutout of 174 x 167 pixels on the display. The screen will support Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2560 pixels.

It could be the company’s first smartphone to be powered by the Samsung Exynos chipset, which is likely to be the Exynos 9610 SoC. The chipset could be coupled with 3 GB or 4 GB RAM. It may hit the market in three storage choices — 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB.

It may come packed with a 3,500mAh battery. In terms of camera, the phone is expected to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual camera setup. By default, it will be able to snap photos of 12-megapixel resolution.

While the smartphone’s launch date is not yet revealed, the Motorola One Vision is expected to go official in the second quarter of this year, somewhere between April and June.