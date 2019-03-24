How to switch between first person and third person view in PUBG Mobile [Guide]

The Battle Royale genre has started taking over the mobile gaming, PUBG Mobile is one of the most played games on smartphones as of now and it has plenty of features that you might not aware of. PUBG is likely going to give you experience in FPS genre, it can be also be played in the first person view, didn’t know that, did you?

Switch between first person and third person view in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile gives you two different modes of play, one is the first person view and second is the third person view. By default, the game starts in third person view, but if you want to simply look down the sights of your weapon while aiming and not the character, switch from third person view to first person view. Here’s how.

To switch the view, tap on the Select Mode at the game’s main menu.

at the game’s main menu. Choose the preferred perspective from the given option, TPP (Third-Person Perspective) which is by default enabled or FPP (First-Person Perspective) to change it to first person.

