OnePlus 7 render leak suggests notch-less display and triple rear cameras

Leaks and rumors related to the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphone has now started emerging online. Earlier it was reported that the next-generation OnePlus flagship device — OnePlus 7, could feature a pop-up front-facing camera.

Now, the upcoming smartphone’s new render has surfaced online, which suggests that the OnePlus 7 will come with a notch-less display, which means that the device will feature a pop-up mechanism for the front-facing camera — similar to what we’ve seen in the Vivo V15 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro.

On the back side, the renders indicates a triple-camera setup with an LED flash, placed vertically in the top-center position. Below the camera module, there’s a OnePlus branding. Since no fingerprint sensor is visible on the back side, it’s safe to assume that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor just like the OnePlus 6T.

While not much is known about the smartphone right now, rumors indicate that the smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset and 8/12 GB of RAM.

As for the camera sensors, we expect the smartphone to come with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 20 MP secondary sensor, and an 5 MP tertiary sensor. On the front side, the device could come with a 16 MP front-facing camera sensor.

In the software department, the phone will be running Android 9 Pie with the company’s own Oxygen OS on top. The smartphone is also expected to be running 4000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed that the phone won’t have wireless charging support.