Oppo

Oppo F11 Pro launched in India; features 6.5-inch Panoramic display, Helio P70 SoC and 48 MP primary camera sensor

By Jeet
0

After Vivo launched its V15 Pro smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera, Oppo has launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone — Oppo F11 Pro, which also features an elevating selfie camera. The company says that it has focused on three areas — technology, design, and photography.

The phone comes in two color options — Thunder Black (Triple Gradient) and Aurora Green. The phone is priced at Rs 24,990 in India will be available for purchase from 15th March.

oppo-f11-pro

Coming to the phone’s specifications, it features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Panoramic display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio without any notches. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a Hyper Boost technology that increases the user experience with faster and smoother experience. It will continue to optimize based on the usage. The smartphone comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The company has ditched the notched display design in favor of the pop-up front-facing camera mechanism, which the company likes to call as ‘Rising Camera.’ The smartphone features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

oppo-f11-pro-rising-cam

One of the highlights of the device is its camera configuration. The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary snapper — making it one of the few devices that feature a 48 MP camera sensor

It comes with f/1.79 aperture and 6P lens. The camera also comes with a dedicated Ultra Night Mode for better low-light photography and several AI-based features for enhancing the outcome of the images captured, including Dazzle Color Mode.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a micro-USB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging support.

Oppo F11 Pro Specifications

  • CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor
  • GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie
  • Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD Panoramic display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio
  • Rear Camera: Dual camera with 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor; Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode
  • Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 64 GB
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS,
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost, 5 GB Oppo Cloud Storage
  • Colors: Thunder Black and Aurora Green
  • Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Oppo F11 Pro Pricing and Availability

  • Price: Rs. 24,990
  • Availability: From 15th March
Win a Micromax Infinity N12 Smartphone. Our Giveaway is live on YouTube now, click here to participate.