After Vivo launched its V15 Pro smartphone with a pop-up front-facing camera, Oppo has launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone — Oppo F11 Pro, which also features an elevating selfie camera. The company says that it has focused on three areas — technology, design, and photography.

The phone comes in two color options — Thunder Black (Triple Gradient) and Aurora Green. The phone is priced at Rs 24,990 in India will be available for purchase from 15th March.

Coming to the phone’s specifications, it features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ Panoramic display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio without any notches. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 octa-core processor.

The phone comes with a Hyper Boost technology that increases the user experience with faster and smoother experience. It will continue to optimize based on the usage. The smartphone comes packed with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The company has ditched the notched display design in favor of the pop-up front-facing camera mechanism, which the company likes to call as ‘Rising Camera.’ The smartphone features a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

One of the highlights of the device is its camera configuration. The Oppo F11 Pro comes with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary snapper — making it one of the few devices that feature a 48 MP camera sensor

It comes with f/1.79 aperture and 6P lens. The camera also comes with a dedicated Ultra Night Mode for better low-light photography and several AI-based features for enhancing the outcome of the images captured, including Dazzle Color Mode.

Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a micro-USB port. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging support.

Oppo F11 Pro Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD Panoramic display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio

6.53-inch Full HD+ LCD Panoramic display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 90.9 percent screen-to-body ratio Rear Camera: Dual camera with 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor; Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode

Dual camera with 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor; Ultra Night Mode, Dazzle Color Mode Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS,

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost, 5 GB Oppo Cloud Storage

Fingerprint Scanner, Hyper Boost, 5 GB Oppo Cloud Storage Colors: Thunder Black and Aurora Green

Thunder Black and Aurora Green Battery: 4000 mAh with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0

Oppo F11 Pro Pricing and Availability

Price: Rs. 24,990

Rs. 24,990 Availability: From 15th March