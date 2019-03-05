Along with the Oppo F11 Pro, the China-based smartphone maker also launched its younger sibling in India, dubbed Oppo F11. Priced at Rs. 19,990, the smartphone will be available in India from 15th March through online and offline stores.

The Oppo F11 sports the same 6.5-inch Full HD+ Panoramic display as the Pro model, offering 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Pro variant, this one features a waterdrop notch that houses the front-facing camera sensor.

Powering the smartphone is MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card allowing users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB. This one too comes with the Hyper Boost technology that is aimed at improving the user experience based on the usage.

In the camera department, the company has retained the same dual rear camera configuration as the Pro variant. The Oppo F11 comes with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary snapper and comes with Ultra Night Mode and Dazzle Color Mode.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and video calling, along with support for Face Unlock. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, and a micro-USB port.

The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and is powered by a 4020 mAh battery that comes with VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging support.

Oppo F11 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor

Oppo F11 Pricing and Availability

Price: Rs. 19,990

Rs. 19,990 Availability: To be announced