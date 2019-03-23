Huawei Enjoy 9S, Enjoy 9e, and MediaPad M5 to launch on March 25

Huawei, the China-based smartphone manufacturer which recently launched its Nova 4e smartphone, is now all set to launch two new smartphones. Now the company has shared posters revealing that it is gearing up to launch the Huawei Enjoy 9s and Huawei Enjoy 9e, and MediaPad M5 on 25th March.

The poster shows that the Enjoy 9S will come with triple rear camera setup, which will include a 24 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP ultra wide-angle sensor. However, nothing is known about the third sensor as of now. The sensors will reportedly be arranged vertically on the left side and the two of them will be sharing one module.

It has also been revealed that the smartphone will come with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel and several AI-based features. In the software department, the devices will be running Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box.

While not yet confirmed, it is said that the phone will come with 128 GB of internal storage variant. On the other hand, the Huawei Enjoy 9e will be a more affordable variant and will feature a single 13 MP rear camera sensor.

Further, the poster also claims that the Enjoy 9e will come with the Huawei SuperSound technology, FM Radio, and offer 64 GB of storage variant. The company could also launch the MediaPad M5 tablet along with these two phones. It comes with Kirin 710 SoC and packs 5100 mAh battery along with Histen 3D audio on board.

