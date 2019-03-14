As expected, Huawei has today launched its latest smartphone under its budget Nova series — Huawei Nova 4e. Starting at ¥1,999 (~$297), the phone is now available for purchase in China.

The Huawei Nova 4e features a 6.15-inch Full HD+ waterdrop notch display with 2312 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and 2.5D curved glass. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 octa-core processor.

It comes with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU as well as the GPU Turbo 2.0 technology that further improves the phone’s GPU performance. The device is offered in two variants — 4 GB and 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Coming to the camera department, it features a triple camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP primary camera sensor, a 2 MP secondary sensor and an 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide tertiary camera. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. The Nova 4e runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 and is powered 3340 mAh battery with support for fast charging technology.

The Huawei Nova 4e comes in three color options — Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Gradient Blue. The 4 GB RAM model is priced at ¥1,999 (~$297) while the 6 GB RAM model is priced at ¥2,299, which roughly converts to $342. The phone will be available for purchase in China from today onwards.

Huawei Nova 4e Specifications

CPU: HiSilicon Kirin 710 octa-core processor

RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB GPU: Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie

EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.15-inch Full HD+ (2312 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D curved glass, 19:5:9 aspect ratio

Rear Camera: 24 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera

24 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP + 8 MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 32 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C

Other: Face Unlock, GPU Turbo 2.0

Face Unlock, GPU Turbo 2.0 Colors: Midnight Black, Pearl White, and Gradient Blue

Battery: 3340 mAh with fast charging

Huawei Nova 4e Pricing and Availability