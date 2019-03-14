Xiaomi to reportedly discontinue Mi SE series from next year

Last month, along with Mi 9 and Mi 9 Explorer Edition, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi also launched the Mi 9 SE smartphone — a cheaper variant of the Mi 9. The company had also launched a SE variant of its previous flagship Mi 8 as well.

However, it seems that the Mi 9 SE could be the last device in this series. A report, which cites Xiaomi’s co-founder and President Lin Bin, suggests that the company is unlikely to launch the successor to the Mi 9 SE and could discontinue the lineup.

The report claims that one of the reasons behind discontinuing the small-screened flagship smartphone could be the phone’s sales numbers. It says that the demand for the Mi 9 SE launched this year is not as high as the company had expected.

Explaining the reason behind this, Lin Bin said: “As the smartphone industry gets advanced, flagship series requires more from display size, battery, performance, photography and other aspects. With the arrival of 5G technology, small display flagships are becoming increasingly harder to market. We invested a lot of energy and time on the Xioami Mi 9 SE to ensure that it is thin, light, beautiful and solid.”

To remind you, the Mi 9 SE features a 5.97-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 712 SoC. It comes with 6 GB RAM and is offered in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. It features 48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP cameras on the back and a 20 MP camera on the front.

It runs Android 9 Pie-based company’s own MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone ships with 3070 mAh battery but it doesn’t support wireless charging, and the phone’s fast charging is limited to 18W. Its pricing starts at ¥1999 ($300) for the base model while the 6 GB RAM model costs ¥2299 ($340).