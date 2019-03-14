Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Samsung Exynos 7904 – Which is better?

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 600-series chipsets have been dominating the mid-range smartphone segment since quite some time. While Snapdragon 660 has been a go-to choice for a high mid-range device, the company has also launched a new chipset — Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 — which sits between Snapdragon 660 and Snapdragon 710.

On the other hand, Samsung is trying to establish its presence in the mid-range smartphone market and is coming up with several new smartphones in M-series and A-series, powered by its own processors. One of the powerful processors from Samsung for mid-range devices is Exynos 7904. Let’s see how it fares against the Snapdragon 675.

Snapdragon 675 Exynos 7904 Architecture 64-bit 64-bit Manufacturing Process 11nm 14nm CPU 2 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 × 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 2 × 1.8GHz Cortex-A73 + 6 × 1.6GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Adreno 612 Mali-G71 RAM LPDDR4X LPDDR4X, eMMC 5.1 Camera Support (Single Lens) 25 MP 32 MP Camera Support (Dual Lens) 16 MP + 16 MP 16 MP + 16 MP Connectivity LTE Cat.13, Bluetooth 5.0 LTE Cat.13, Bluetooth 4.2 Charging Quick Charge 4+ Adaptive Fast Charging

Performance

The Samsung Exynos 7904 is an octa-core processor that is built on a 14nm process. It comes with two Arm Cortex A73 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and six Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 675 is built using the 11nm process and comes with two Kryo 460 (Cortex-A76) cores clocked at 2.0 GHz and six Kryo 460 (Cortex-A55) clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The Kryo cores in the Snapdragon 675 are powerful compared to the Cortex-A73 and A53 cores used in the Exynos 7904. Also, the power consumption and the heat generation of Exynos 7904 is higher because of the 14 nm process used for manufacturing compared to the 11 nm process of SD675.

As for the graphics processing, the Exynos 7904 packs the Mali G71 MP2 GPU whereas the Snapdragon 675 comes with Adreno 612 GPU, which has an edge over the older Mali G71 MP2 which was launched in 2017.

Also, the Snapdragon 675 has multiple cores dedicated to advanced artificial intelligence with Qualcomm AI Engine while the Exynos 7904 has no dedicated support for artificial intelligence.

Display and Camera

In terms of support for display, both of these chipsets are same – they both support Full HD+ display with up to 2520 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. While SD675 has 10-Bit display support with 21:9 aspect ratio, the Exynos 7904 supports a maximum aspect ratio of 20:9.

The highlight of the Snapdragon 675 SoC is that comes with support for 48 MP camera sensor, which is rare to have in a mid-range chipset. It also comes with Spectra 250L image signal processor that has support for 48 MP snapshot, 25 MP single rear camera, and 16 MP dual cameras.

On the other hand, the Exynos 7904 supports 32 MP single rear camera and 32 MP front-facing camera. As for the dual camera support, it can offer 16 MP + 16MP sensors and can also support triple camera support. But it seems SD675 chipset has an edge in this department as well.

Memory and Connectivity

Both the chipsets support LPDDR4x RAM, however, the Snapdragon 675 supports up to 8 GB of RAM while Samsung has not yet revealed the amount of memory supported by the Exynos 7904 chipset. Samsung Exynos 7904 has support for only eMMC 5.1 while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 supports UFS 2.1/eMMC 5.1, giving it an edge.

The Samsung Exynos 7904 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 both support Dual 4G Volte, Tri-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB 3.1 & Type-C, NFC & FM Radio.

The SD675 comes with X12 LTE Modem which uses LTE Cat 12 to give download speed up to 600Mbps and Cat 13 to give 150 Mbps upload speed. On the other hand, Exynos 7904 LTE Cat 12 modem that also supports 600 Mbps download speed and 150 Mbps upload speed.

Bottom Line

In the comparison of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Samsung Exynos 7904, the Snapdragon 675 emerges as a clear winner. It has a better 11nm manufacturing process, newer cores, better GPU, higher resolution camera sensor support.