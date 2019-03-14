Vivo X27 specifications confirmed by the company ahead of its launch

Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone in China on 19th March — Vivo X27. The successor of the Vivo X23 launched last year, the phone could be a re-branded version of the Vivo V15 Pro for the Chinese market, with a few changes.

Ahead of the phone’s official launch, the company has shared a couple of teaser posters on Weibo, revealing some of the key specifications. It confirms that the Vivo X27 will come with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

It also reveals that the smartphone will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. However, it’s not yet known if it supports fast charging but the device is rumored to have 22.5W fast charging support through USB Type-C port.

Further, the teaser also reveals that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup where the primary camera sensor will be a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor. It also shows off features such as a wide-angle mode and a night view mode.

The TENAA listing reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor while the V15 Pro packs Snapdragon 675 SoC. It will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is expected to have in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessor.

The phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS. A tipster on Weibo has claimed that at least three variants of the new phone could enter the market and there will also be a model called X27 Pro.

Source 1 | Source 2