Google Pixel and Pixel XL to get updated to Android Q

Along with kicking-off its Android Q beta test program, Google has surprised everyone with the announcement of extending the software support lifespan of its original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones beyond what was earlier promised by the company.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones, which were launched in 2016, are eligible for running the Android Q beta, says the company. While Google has not officially confirmed that the devices will get the stable Android Q version but the addition of the phones in the Beta testing certainly hints so.

As per the original timeline, the Android 9 Pie was the final major software release for the first generation Pixel smartphones. Both the phones were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box. However, the company says that the decision to include original Pixels for Android Q beta is based on popular demand.

Apart from the fact that the official software support timeline has expired, the announcement was surprising as the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones are no longer being sold by Google or most network carriers.

The Android Q beta update for developers is now being rolled out to all the Pixel smartphones, giving an early look at the next major Android release. The company says that the update brings interesting changes, like better privacy controls and native support for foldable phones.

To download the new Android Q beta for the eligible smartphones, click here.