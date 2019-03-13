Huawei P30 Pro spotted on Geekbench powered by Kirin 980 SoC

Huawei is all set to launch its upcoming flagship smartphones — Huawei P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite. The launch event is scheduled to take place on 26th March in Paris, France. Now, ahead of the phone’s official launch, the Huawei P30 Pro has been spotted on Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing of the P30 Pro reveals some important details related to the smartphone. It confirms that the smartphone is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 7nm processor clocked at 1.8GHz along with 8 GB of RAM.

The phone, which has a model number “HUAWEI VOG-L29”, scored 3,289 and 9,817 on Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The performance is similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is also powered by the same chipset.

The Kirin 980 chipset, manufactured using the 7nm process, features two Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, 2 Cortex A76 cores clocked at 1.92GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz.

Huawei has already confirmed that the phone will feature a periscope-style zoom camera that will reportedly offer lossless zoom capabilities. It is likely to use the Leica lens and offer 5x periscope zoom and offer regular and ultra-wide angle modules.

The smartphone will feature quad rear cameras on the back side for enhanced photography experience and will be running Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. To know the pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event.