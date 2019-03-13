Xiaomi opens pre-registrations for the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone in China

Black Shark, a sub-brand of Xiaomi for gaming smartphones, has already announced that it will be launching its third gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2 on 18th March in China. Now, days ahead of its launch, the company has opened pre-registration for the smartphone.

You can sign up to be among the first to know when the phone is available for pre-order on the Black Shark website, JD.com and the company’s own Mi Store. The phone is already listed for pre-order with a “Buy” button but it doesn’t do anything right now. The phone is listed with a price tag of CNY 9,999 which is clearly a placeholder.

Further, the company has released a couple of new posters related to the smartphone, hinting that it will come with 12 GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core chipset — the same specs that were revealed through Geekbench listing.

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming gaming smartphone will feature a new liquid cooling technology dubbed Liquid Cool 3.0. It will also come with an e-sports battery that the company claims optimizes the performance by 60%.

The phone will also be available in 8 GB RAM model as well. It will come with Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. The 3C certification of the device has revealed that it will carry support for 27W fast charging.

