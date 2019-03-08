Xiaomi’s Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone to launch on 18th March

Black Shark, a sub-brand of Xiaomi for gaming smartphones, has launched two smartphones so far — Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. We earlier reported that the company is planning to launch its third gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2.

After the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone leaked online, the company has now confirmed that it will launch the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone on 18th March. The phone is likely to launch in China first and then make its way to other markets.

The company has already confirmed that the upcoming gaming smartphone will feature a new liquid cooling technology dubbed Liquid Cool 3.0. Earlier, the Black Shark 2 smartphone passed through Geekbench, an online benchmarking portal, revealing some key specifications.

The Black Shark 2 will be the first smartphone from the company to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor — the most advanced chipset from Qualcomm so far. The phone also packs 12 GB of RAM but we expect it to be available in 8 GB RAM variant as well.

As for the software, the Geekbench listing confirms the upcoming Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will come with Android 9 Pie OS pre-installed. The 3C certification of the device has revealed that it will carry support for 27W fast charging.

Xiaomi has already set up Black Shark operations in India and will soon launch its gaming smartphones. While it’s not yet known which smartphone will be launched in India, this upcoming Black Shark 2 could also make its way to India soon after its global debut.

