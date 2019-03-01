Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphones to soon launch in India

Xiaomi, which has established its presence in India’s mid-range smartphone segment, is now gearing up to introduce gaming smartphones in India. Xiaomi is currently in the process of setting up operations for Black Shark in India and will soon launch its gaming smartphones.

Currently, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of Black Share in India. However, the company has confirmed that David Li, VP of Black Shark Global, will manage the overall India operations and Chirag Nagendra will be responsible for brand building and communications strategy.

So far, the company has launched two gaming smartphones — Black Shark and Black Shark Helo. While it’s not yet known which of these devices will be launched in India, a press release from the company, which reads “A Big ‘Hello’ to you from Black Shark and it’s India Team!” hints at the launch of Black Shark Helo. Along with its gaming smartphone, there’s a possibility that the company could also bring its peripherals to India.

The Xiaomi Black Shark Helo was launched in October last year in China, which features a 6.01-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It packs up to 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There’s a 12 MP + 20 MP camera sensors on the back and a 20 MP front-facing camera. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS and is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas has confirmed that the company will soon launch its third gaming smartphone — Black Shark 2. It will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and 8 GB of RAM.

Via