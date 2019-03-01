iQOO smartphone’s variants and pricing information leaked ahead of launch
Vivo’s newly created sub-brand for premium smartphones — iQOO is all set to launch its first smartphone today in China. While most of the specs and features of the unnamed iQOO smartphone are already known, a new leak reveals the phone’s different variants and pricing information.
From the image, we can see that the smartphone will be available in four variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.
As for the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model carries a price tag of ¥3,598 (₹38,067) while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model is priced at ¥3,798 (₹40,183). The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs ¥3,998 (₹42,298) and the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM is priced at ¥4,998 (₹52,877).
Apart from the 6 GB RAM model, all the other three variants come with support for 44W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging technology, which the company has claimed could charge the phone from 1% to 50% in around 16 minutes. Also, the 12 GB RAM model will have a special color variant.
The iQOO smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA, revealing the phone’s full specifications. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED Super HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor.
In the camera department, the handset features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes 13 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensors and on the front side, it comes with a 12 MP single camera for taking selfies and video calling.
The phone, which packs a 3920 mAh battery, is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The company has already confirmed that it features a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.
iQOO Smartphone Specifications [Expected]
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8/12 GB
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED Super HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 13 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 12 MP
- Internal Storage: 128/256 GB
- Connectivity: NFC, USB Type-C
- Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner
- Battery: 4000 mAh with 44W Fast Charging