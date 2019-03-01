iQOO smartphone’s variants and pricing information leaked ahead of launch

Vivo’s newly created sub-brand for premium smartphones — iQOO is all set to launch its first smartphone today in China. While most of the specs and features of the unnamed iQOO smartphone are already known, a new leak reveals the phone’s different variants and pricing information.

From the image, we can see that the smartphone will be available in four variants — 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

As for the pricing, the 6 GB RAM model carries a price tag of ¥3,598 (₹38,067) while the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB model is priced at ¥3,798 (₹40,183). The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model costs ¥3,998 (₹42,298) and the top-end variant with 12 GB RAM is priced at ¥4,998 (₹52,877).

Apart from the 6 GB RAM model, all the other three variants come with support for 44W Vivo FlashCharge fast charging technology, which the company has claimed could charge the phone from 1% to 50% in around 16 minutes. Also, the 12 GB RAM model will have a special color variant.

The iQOO smartphone was recently spotted on TENAA, revealing the phone’s full specifications. It features a 6.41-inch AMOLED Super HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 octa-core 7nm processor.

In the camera department, the handset features a triple-camera setup on the back, which includes 13 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP camera sensors and on the front side, it comes with a 12 MP single camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The phone, which packs a 3920 mAh battery, is expected to run Android 9 Pie OS out-of-the-box. The company has already confirmed that it features a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

iQOO Smartphone Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm octa-core processor RAM: 6/8/12 GB

6/8/12 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED Super HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.41-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED Super HDR display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

13 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP

12 MP Internal Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Connectivity: NFC, USB Type-C

NFC, USB Type-C Other: In-display Fingerprint Scanner

In-display Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4000 mAh with 44W Fast Charging

