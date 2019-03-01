OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T reassured to get Android Pie update soon

Last year, in July, OnePlus had announced that it will be skipping the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones and will directly roll out the latest Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2018.

However, it’s been over seven years and the company has not yet provided the Android Pie update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, both of which were launched in 2016. A few months ago, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had said that the update will be delayed as developers needed more time to work on it.

Now, OnePlus Community Manager David Y has reiterated that OnePlus will indeed push the latest Android Pie update to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. He also mentioned that first, the devices will receive an Android Oreo-based security patch and then the Android Pie update.

The company has not yet revealed any timeframe for the upcoming Android Oreo-based update or for the Android Pie update. However, once you get an Android Oreo-based security patch update for your device, the Android Pie update should arrive pretty soon.

While the update for OnePlus 3 and 3T is getting delayed, it’s still good to know that the company is supporting the devices that were launched in 2016.

So far, One Plus has rolled out Android Pie-based Oxygen OS update for all the smartphones launched in and after 2017. The OnePlus 5 and 5T received Android Pie update in December last year while the OnePlus 6 got Android Pie in September 2018. The OnePlus 6T — the company’s current flagship smartphone, was launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

