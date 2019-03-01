10.or G2 powered by Snapdragon 636 SoC could soon launch in India

10.or, a Chinese smartphone company, has so far launched four budget smartphones in India — 10.or G, 10.or E, the 10.or D, and 10.or D2. Now, the company seems to be all set to launch 10.or G2 in the Indian market.

10.or G2, as the name suggests, will be the successor of the 10.or G launched in India in 2017. The upcoming smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Developer Console’s Device Catalog.

The listing reveals some of the phone’s specifications. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC — the same chipset that powers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and ASUS Zenfone Max Pro M1 among others.

The phone will pack 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There could be other variants of the phone with lower memory configuration. While the phone’s display size is not yet known, it has been revealed that it will have a Full HD+ screen resolution with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. This also suggests that the device will have a notched display.

The Developer Console’s Device Catalog further reveals that the 10.or G2 will be running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box and not the latest Android 9 Pie. A low-res render of the phone shows minimal bezels on the sides and a thicker chin.

Earlier, the phone appeared on Geekbench, scoring 1,329 and 4,788 points in single and multi-core tests respectively. Currently, no more information is available regarding the upcoming 10.or G2 smartphone, including its pricing and availability. However, we expect the company to soon launch the smartphone in India and just like other 10.or phones, this could be an Amazon exclusive smartphone.

