You can now remap Bixby button on Galaxy Note 9, Note 8, S9 and S8 series smartphones

Samsung recently launched its flagship smartphone lineup — Galaxy S10 series, and the company has still retained a dedicated button for activating Bixby. However, the company made a compromise and is allowing users to remap the button to launch other apps.

Since the remapping of the button is done through software, there was a possibility that the South Korean giant could introduce the same feature to its previous launched flagship smartphones. Now, Samsung is rolling out an update for the Bixby app, allowing users to remap the Bixby key on the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9/S9+ and the Galaxy S8/S8+.

After installing the new Bixby app update, you’ll need to go to Advanced features in the Settings app and then to Bixby key. There, you’ll be presented with two options — either set a third-party app to launch with a single or double press of the key. So, you can only remap either a single or double press action and the action that you don’t select will continue to launch the Bixby Home app.

No matter how you remap the dedicated Bixby button, the long press action will always bring up Bixby Voice. In an effort to ensure that the Bixby Home doesn’t get completely shut out by the users, the company is not allowing users to remap the key to launch Google Assistant.

