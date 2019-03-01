Honor Magic 2 3D coming soon with 3D face unlock and graphene cooling

Honor Magic 2, the Huawei sub-brand’s second-generation Magic smartphone was launched a few months ago. Now, the company has teased the launch of another variant of the same smartphone, dubbed Honor Magic 2 3D.

The phone was supposed to launch in December last year but the launch was delayed for unknown reasons. As the name suggests, the smartphone will come with support for an advanced 3D Face Unlock feature. It can recognize up to 10,000 different features, has live detection, works well in the dark environment, and also supports AliPay in China.

Further, the teaser images from the company reveal that the phone will come with a Graphene Cooling Technology to keep the phone cool and offer high performance for a longer time. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 chipset — the same processor that powers the standard Honor Magic 2.

The smartphone will be offered with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Rest of the phone’s specifications remains the same as Honor Magic 2. It features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the camera, it features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16 MP + 16 MP + 24 MP sensors while it has a triple camera setup on the front side as well, featuring 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera sensors.

The device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. The Honor Magic 2 3D is priced at ¥5,799 (approximately ₹61,302) and is expected to go on sale from 15th March in China.

Honor Magic 2 3D Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-76 GPU

Mali-76 GPU Operating System: Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra-Wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) with AIS and LED flash

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra-Wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) with AIS and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture)

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) Internal Storage: 512 GB

512 GB Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Advanced 3D Face Unlock, Graphene Cooling Technology, and IPX2 certification

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Advanced 3D Face Unlock, Graphene Cooling Technology, and IPX2 certification Battery: 3500 mAh with Magic Charge 40 W (10V/4A) fast charging

Honor Magic 2 3D Pricing

Price: ¥5,799 (approximately ₹61,302)

¥5,799 (approximately ₹61,302) Availability: 15th March (Expected)