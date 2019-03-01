Lenovo Z6 Pro with 5G and HyperVision camera to launch in June 2019

At the Mobile World Congress 2019, many companies announced their 5G smartphones, including Huawei, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and ZTE among others. Lenovo, which was expected to announce its Z6 Pro smartphone at the tech expo, just gave a glimpse at the upcoming smartphone.

Lenovo’s Vice President Edward Chang briefly showcased the smartphone at the MWC 2019 in Barcelona and confirmed that the device will support 5G connectivity and come with ‘HyperVision’ camera that will be capable of something the company calls ‘Hyper Videos’.

However, Lenovo has not revealed what the ‘Hyper Videos’ mean but has promised to share more details shortly. Chang talked about how 5G cellular networks will pave the way for high-resolution videos and photos in the next few years.

Lenovo says that the company has been working on its Hyper Video camera for some time now. The Lenovo Z6 Pro, which will pack next-generation camera technologies, is currently scheduled to launch around June this year and is expected to release in China first.

Currently, no more information about the Lenovo Z6 Pro is available, including its specifications and pricing. However, the company’s VP Edward Chang hinted about revealing more details in the near future.

