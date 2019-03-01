Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie beta update starts rolling out in India

Asus recently released Android 9 Pie beta update for its Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone. Now, the company has started beta testing of the Android Pie update for its predecessor, Zenfone Max Pro M1.

The company has announced that it is currently accepting applications to test the ZenFone Max Pro M1 beta on its website and has asked the users having prior experience dealing with the pre-release software to submit their requests to be part of the beta programme.

Asus said that the interested users should be willing to share their phone’s IMEI information, serial number, and current firmware details to be eligible for participation in the Beta Power User Program. It also warned users that the beta software updates are sometimes not as stable as our official Software Updates and the user needs to accept the potential risks.

Once the company determines that there are no bugs or other issues in the new update package during the beta testing phase, it will start rolling out the stable version. However, the company has not yet revealed any timeframe for the stable version rollout.

To remind you, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in India last year, running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The phone was supposed to receive the Android 9 Pie update by the end of February 2019 but it seems that the company is running behind the schedule. Since the company has already started beta testing, we expect the stable Android Pie rollout within weeks.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications

Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass

6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass Software: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back Face Unlock: Yes

Yes CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm

Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X

3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant

Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)

8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant) Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled

4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled Battery: 5,000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Pricing and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart