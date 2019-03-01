Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie beta update starts rolling out in India
Asus recently released Android 9 Pie beta update for its Zenfone Max Pro M2 smartphone. Now, the company has started beta testing of the Android Pie update for its predecessor, Zenfone Max Pro M1.
The company has announced that it is currently accepting applications to test the ZenFone Max Pro M1 beta on its website and has asked the users having prior experience dealing with the pre-release software to submit their requests to be part of the beta programme.
Asus said that the interested users should be willing to share their phone’s IMEI information, serial number, and current firmware details to be eligible for participation in the Beta Power User Program. It also warned users that the beta software updates are sometimes not as stable as our official Software Updates and the user needs to accept the potential risks.
Once the company determines that there are no bugs or other issues in the new update package during the beta testing phase, it will start rolling out the stable version. However, the company has not yet revealed any timeframe for the stable version rollout.
To remind you, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 was launched in India last year, running Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. The phone was supposed to receive the Android 9 Pie update by the end of February 2019 but it seems that the company is running behind the schedule. Since the company has already started beta testing, we expect the stable Android Pie rollout within weeks.
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications
- Display: 6.0-inch FullView IPS Display, Full HD+ Resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels), 18:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
- Software: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back
- Face Unlock: Yes
- CPU: Up to 1.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 260 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 14nm
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Memory: 3 GB or 4 GB or 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 32 GB or 64 GB eMMC internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)
- Main Camera: Dual cameras (13 MP + 5 MP), single LED flash, Dual cameras (16 MP + 5 MP) for 6 GB variant
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP (16 MP for 6 GB variant)
- Connectivity: micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS
- Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano-SIM, VoLTE-enabled
- Battery: 5,000 mAh
ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 Pricing and Availability
- Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹9,999
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹11,999
- Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹12,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart