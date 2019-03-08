Huawei P Smart+ 2019 with Kirin 710 SoC and triple rear cameras goes official
Huawei had launched the P Smart 2019 smartphone in December last year and now, just a couple of months later, the company has launched an upgraded model of the same device, dubbed Huawei P Smart+ 2019.
The smartphone is said to be the global variant of the Enjoy 9s which will soon be launched in China. The Huawei P Smart+ will be available in two color s — Black and Blue. The company has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing and availability details.
Coming to the phone’s specifications, it features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset, which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The phone also has a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. The company has upgraded the camera specs and the smartphone features an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP sensors.
On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 9 Pie OS-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. The phone is fuelled by a 3400 mAh battery.
Huawei P Smart+ 2019 Specifications
- CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio
- Rear Camera: 24 MP primary + 16 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Handheld Night Mode, AI photography
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: 512 GB using a microSD card
- Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo
- Colors: Black and Blue
- Battery: 3400 mAh
Huawei P Smart+ 2019 Pricing and Availability
- Price: To be announced
- Availability: To be announced