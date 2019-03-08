Huawei had launched the P Smart 2019 smartphone in December last year and now, just a couple of months later, the company has launched an upgraded model of the same device, dubbed Huawei P Smart+ 2019.

The smartphone is said to be the global variant of the Enjoy 9s which will soon be launched in China. The Huawei P Smart+ will be available in two color s — Black and Blue. The company has not yet revealed the phone’s pricing and availability details.

Coming to the phone’s specifications, it features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 chipset, which is paired with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The phone also has a microSD card slot that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 512 GB. The company has upgraded the camera specs and the smartphone features an AI-powered triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 24 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP sensors.

On the front side, it comes equipped with an 8 MP snapper for selfies and video calling. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and runs Android 9 Pie OS-based EMUI 9 out-of-the-box. The phone is fuelled by a 3400 mAh battery.

Huawei P Smart+ 2019 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 24 MP primary + 16 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Handheld Night Mode, AI photography

24 MP primary + 16 MP ultra-wide camera + 2 MP depth sensor with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Handheld Night Mode, AI photography Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: 512 GB using a microSD card

512 GB using a microSD card Connectivity: Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual SIM, 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo Colors: Black and Blue

Black and Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

Huawei P Smart+ 2019 Pricing and Availability

Price: To be announced

To be announced Availability: To be announced