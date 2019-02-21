Vivo Y91i with waterdrop notch to soon launch in India for ₹7,990

Yesterday, Vivo launched its mid-range Vivo V15 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, and now it seems that the company is gearing up to launch a new budget smartphone in India. Vivo is planning to launch a Y-series smartphone.

Vivo will be launching the Vivo Y91i smartphone sometime in the first week of March, carrying a price tag of ₹7,990. The company is expected to officially launch the smartphone in the coming days, making it one of the most affordable phones in India with waterdrop notch.

The Vivo Y91i was first launched in the Phillippines and features a 6.22-inch HD+ FullView display. Under the hood, the device packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

Coming to the camera department, the Vivo Y91i features a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor at the rear with f/2.2 aperture, which is coupled with a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary snapper. On the front side, it comes with an 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and video calling.

The connectivity options include dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and a micro-USB port. In terms of software, the smartphone runs Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. The phone is fuelled by a 4,030mAh battery.

Vivo Y91i Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

