Huawei’s sub-brand Honor launched its Magic 2 smartphone last year in October. At that time, the company has said that it will launch another variant of the phone by the end of December 2018. However, the launch was delayed but the company recently teased the same smartphone.

Now, the company has officially launched the Honor Magic 2 3D and is now available for purchase in China. It comes with a ‘structured light’ 3D scanner on the front in addition to 16 MP + two 2 MP depth sensors. As per the company, the 3D scanner can track 10,000 points and can work even in the dark.

This also ensures better security for the Face Unlock feature to lock the phone as well as applications, including payments apps such as AliPay. It also comes with a Graphene Cooling Technology to keep the phone cool and offer high performance for a longer time.

Rest of the phone’s specifications remains the same as the Honor Magic 2. It still features a slider design where sliding down the screen the three front-facing camera sensors. The phone boasts a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with 2340 × 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the company’s flagship chipset — Kirin 980, along with 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. As for the rear camera, it comes with a 16 MP primary snapper with f/1.8 aperture, a 24-megapixel monochrome secondary sensor, and a third 16-megapixel sensor with super wide-angle-lens.

The device runs Android Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by a 3500 mAh battery with support for 40 Magic Charge fast charging technology. The company claims that the fast charging technology can charge the battery up to 50% in 15 minutes. Honor Magic 2 3D Specifications CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-76

Mali-76 Operating System: Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Magic UI 2.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403PPI pixel density

6.39-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 403PPI pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra-Wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) with AIS, AI intelligent stabilization

16 MP (RGB, f/1.8 aperture) + 24 MP (Monochrome, f/1.8 aperture) + 16 MP (Ultra-Wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) with AIS, AI intelligent stabilization Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture)

16 MP (f/2.0 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensor, f/2.4 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) Internal Storage: 512 GB

512 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack)

4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, USB Type-C (no 3.5 mm headphone jack) Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Structured Light 3D Scanner, Graphene Cooling

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Structured Light 3D Scanner, Graphene Cooling Battery: 3500 mAh with Magic Charge 40 W (10V/4A) fast charging Honor Magic 2 3D Price and Availability Price: ¥5799 (around $864/₹60,525)

¥5799 (around $864/₹60,525) Availability: Now available in China. No word on availability in other markets. Source