Vivo X27 with pop-up selfie camera to launch on March 19th

After launching its V15 Pro smartphone in India, Vivo is now gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its home market, China. Vivo has announced that it will be launching Vivo X27, the successor of the Vivo X23, in China on 19th March.

Vivo has also shared a poster which shows the phone with a notch-less display, suggesting a pop-up front-facing camera. The phone could also be a rebranded version of the Vivo V15 Pro for the Chinese market, with a few changes.

Recently, the Vivo X27 was spotted on TENAA, which revealed the phone’s key specifications. The phone will come with a triple-camera setup on the back panel, featuring a 48 MP primary camera sensor along with a 13 MP and a 5 MP sensor.

The TENAA listing reveals that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor while the V15 Pro packs Snapdragon 675 SoC. The phone will come with 8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

It will feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is expected to have in-display fingerprint sensor just like its predecessor. The phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own FunTouch OS and will be powered by a 3920 mAh battery with fast charging support.

While the TENAA listing shows the phone in only Gold color, we expect the company to launch the smartphone in multiple color options, including gradient finish. To know the phone’s pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the launch event on 19th March.

Vivo X27 Specifications [Expected]

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ Display with 19:9 aspect ratio

6.59-inch AMOLED Full HD+ Display with 19:9 aspect ratio Software: Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS

Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core

Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 128/256 GB

128/256 GB Main Camera: Triple camera with 48 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP

Triple camera with 48 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP Other: In-display fingerprint sensor

In-display fingerprint sensor Battery: 3920 mAh

Source