Xiaomi Redmi 7 hands-on video leak reveals key specifications

Xiaomi recently launched its next-generation Note-series smartphones — Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its toned-down variant — Redmi 7. After the upcoming device was spotted on TENAA, it has now appeared in a leaked hands-on video.

The hands-on video of the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone has revealed the phone’s specifications. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. TENAA listing had revealed that the smartphone will also be available in other memory configurations, including 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

It features a dual rear camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera on the back and an 8 MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calling. According to the TENAA listing, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 will come with a 6.26-inch LCD HD+ display with waterdrop notch, 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio.

While most smartphone makers are opting for a USB Type-C port, the Redmi 7 has a micro-USB port at the bottom. The device features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is fuelled by a 4000 mAh battery.

From the video, it seems that unlike the Redmi Note 7 series devices, the upcoming Redmi 7 is made up of plastic material. As for the pricing, the video reveals that the smartphone could be priced around ¥900, roughly $130. However, to know the official pricing and availability details, we’ll have to wait for the launch, which should happen in the coming weeks.

Redmi 7 Specifications [Expected]

6.26-inch TFT LCD HD+ Display with 1520 x 720 pixels screen resolution Software: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10

16/32/64 GB Expandable Storage: Yes, via microSD card

Black, Red, Blue, Pink, White, Green, Purple, and Gray. Battery: 3900 mAh

