Huawei Nova 4e scheduled to go official on 14th March

Huawei launched its Nova 4 smartphone in December last year. While the company is gearing up to launch its P30 series smartphone later this month in Paris, the company will be launching another smartphone in China ahead of the P30 series.

Recently, Huawei teased the launch of Huawei Nova 4e smartphone and now the company has officially announced that the smartphone will be launched on 14th March in China. As per the reports, the device could be a rebranded model of the upcoming P30 Lite for the Chinese market.

The company has already confirmed that the Huawei Nova 4e will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera with support for AI beautify feature. The teaser video that was previously shared by the company also revealed that the phone will feature a water-drop notch.

While the company has not yet revealed any more information related to the smartphone, it is rumored to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 12nm octa-core processor, along with 4 GB of RAM. The phone recently appeared on TENAA, which revealed that it will carry a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display and will be powered by a 3240 mAh battery.

Coming to the camera, the device is likely to come with a triple camera setup on the back, featuring a 20 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP camera sensors. With a back-mounted fingerprint sensor, the phone will be powered by a 3240 mAh battery.

Source