Huawei teases Nova 4e with 32 MP front-facing camera

After launching Huawei Nova 4 in December last year, China’s leading smartphone vendor is now all set to launch the Nova 4e smartphone. The device will be the successor of the Nova 3e smartphone which was launched in March 2018.

In a teaser video shared by the company on Weibo through its official account, Huawei has confirmed that the Nova 4e will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera with support for AI beautify feature. The teaser also revealed that the phone will feature a water-drop notch.

While the company has not yet revealed any more information related to the smartphone, it is rumored to be powered by the company’s own Kirin 710 12nm octa-core processor, along with 4 GB of RAM. The phone recently appeared on TENAA, which revealed that it will carry a 6.15-inch Full HD+ display and will be powered by a 3240 mAh battery.

With the phone’s launch nearing, we expect that more details related to this upcoming smartphone could surface online before its official launch. While the teaser posted on Weibo doesn’t reveal the phone’s launch date, we expect the Huawei Nova 4e to launch in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Huawei is all set to launch its P30-series smartphones, including P30, P30 Pro, and P30 Lite at a launch event in Paris on March 26th. There are several reports suggesting that the Huawei Nova 4e could be the rebranded version of the P30 Lite for the Chinese market.