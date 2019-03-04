As expected, Realme has today launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market — Realme 3. The phone has a starting price of Rs 8,999 and will go on sale in India from 12th March at 12:00 PM.

The Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 450nits brightness. Under the hood, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core processor — the same chipset that powers the Realme U1 smartphone.

It packs 3 GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage. There’s also a dedicated microSD card that enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture along with feature like Bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, and hybrid HDR among others. On the front side, there’s a 13 MP snapper for taking selfies.

It comes with several AI-based features such as Smart App Management, Scene Recognition, AI Beauty 2.0, and Night Shots Optimization. The phone runs Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone is powered by a 4230 mAh battery with Screen Battery Optimization and AI App Management.

The phone, which comes with a new 3D gradient unibody design, will be available in three color options — Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black.

Realme 3 Specifications

CPU: MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor

MediaTek Helio P70 12nm octa-core processor GPU: Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

Mali-G72 MP3 GPU RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie

ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie Display: 6.22-inch HD+ dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.22-inch HD+ dewdrop display with 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8)+ 2 MP (f/2.4) with Bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, and hybrid HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Chrome Boost

13 MP (f/1.8)+ 2 MP (f/2.4) with Bokeh effect, multi-frame noise reduction, and hybrid HDR, AI Scene Recognition, Chrome Boost Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS,

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS, Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Smart App Management, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, Smart App Management, AI Face Unlock Colors: Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black.

Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Classic Black. Battery: 4230 mAh with smart battery optimization

Realme 3 Pricing and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM: Rs 8,999

Rs 8,999 Price of 4 GB RAM: Rs 10,999

Rs 10,999 Availability: From 12th March via Flipkart

Realme 3 Offers

Rs 500 instant discount on HDFC bank cards & EMI

Rs 5,300 worth of Jio benefits

Check out our unboxing and features overview video of the Realme 3.