OnePlus 7 renders and hands-on photo surface online showcasing pop-up selfie camera

OnePlus has been ruling the premium smartphone segment in the Indian market since the past few quarters, thanks to its value-for-money ‘flagship killer’ smartphones. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, dubbed OnePlus 7.

While we are months away from the official launch of the OnePlus 7 smartphone, the device’s renders, as well as a hands-on photo, has surfaced online, revealing the phone’s design. The device sports a display with minimum bezels without any notch.

The phone will come with a pop-up mechanism for the front-facing camera, similar to what we’ve seen in Vivo NEX and the recently launched Vivo V15 Pro. The selfie camera slides out of the left side of the frame. This design will enable the company to offer a screen-to-body ratio of over 90 percent.

On the right side of the phone, there’s an alert slider and a power button while the volume rocker keys are placed on the side of the device. It also comes with a USB type-C port at the bottom which is flanked by a speaker grille on one side.

The renders show that the OnePlus 7 will come with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. It is also expected to retain the in-display fingerprint sensor for added security, as seen on the OnePlus 6T. It could pack Snapdragon 855 chipset along with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

As per the rumors, the device will come with a 4150 mAh battery and the company’s own Warp Charge fast charging technology. OnePlus co-founder and CEP Pete Lau has already confirmed that the upcoming flagship smartphone won’t support wireless charging technology.

Source 1, Source 2